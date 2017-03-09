OECD Jobless Rate Falls In January

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development said the unemployment rate dropped marginally in January after two months of stability.





The jobless rate came in at 6.1 percent in January versus 6.2 percent in December.

Across the OECD area, there were 38.3 million unemployed, about 5.7 million more than in April 2008, before the crisis.

The unemployment rate was stable at 9.6 percent in the euro area. In the United States, the unemployment rate increased by 0.1 percentage point to 4.8 percent.

Meanwhile, it fell by 0.1 percentage point in Canada, to 6.8 percent. Japan's unemployment rate also fell by 0.1 percentage point, to 3.0 percent in January.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

