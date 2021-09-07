Erweiterte Funktionen
Nynomic - Growth accelerates in H121
07.09.21 13:28
Edison Investment Research
Demand for Nynomic’s smart, miniaturised measurement technology is benefiting from the new automated production methodologies often referred to as Industry 4.0. Strong revenue growth in both FY20 and H121 was underpinned by multi-million-dollar follow-on orders from a longstanding customer involved in automation for medical laboratories. This particular application has grown rapidly because of the coronavirus pandemic but many other industries are deploying Nynomic’s technology to improve efficiency and make better use of natural resources. These trends support management’s medium-term growth target of revenue of €150.0m revenues with an EBIT margin of at least 15%, to be realised through a combination of organic and inorganic growth.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,20 €
|51,40 €
|-0,20 €
|-0,39%
|07.09./16:13
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0MSN11
|A0MSN1
|56,40 €
|22,10 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,40 €
|0,00%
|16:00
|Düsseldorf
|51,00 €
|0,00%
|16:00
|Frankfurt
|51,20 €
|0,00%
|08:03
|Stuttgart
|51,20 €
|0,00%
|16:30
|Xetra
|51,20 €
|-0,39%
|16:13
|München
|51,60 €
|-1,53%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|51,20 €
|-1,54%
|08:09
|Berlin
|51,20 €
|-2,66%
|08:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|898
|M.u.t AG ..........aus Wedel .
|17.08.21
|53
|NYNOMIC AG
|02.07.21
|8
|Nynomic AG - Auf zur neuen .
|26.06.19
|9
|Lösung füt M-U-T.
|29.10.13
|1
|Dringend!! Bericht anschauen
|09.12.12