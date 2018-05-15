Erweiterte Funktionen

Nvidia stock: Attacking new highs




15.05.18 19:50
Finanztrends

Lately, Nvidia was able to report further increasing prices. Thus, the stock is attacking the current all time high at 217 Euro, which was reached only a few days ago. If Nvidia should overcome this obstacle as well, the prospects for these stock are quite formidable. There are no more resistances ahead. The price potential would be enough to reach at ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
244,1809 $ 255,36 $ -11,1791 $ -4,38% 15.05./21:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67066G1040 918422 260,50 $ 127,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		206,52 € -3,32%  21:42
Berlin 210,72 € -1,95%  15:40
München 206,98 € -3,19%  18:49
Düsseldorf 205,68 € -3,35%  18:11
Frankfurt 206,00 € -3,57%  19:44
Stuttgart 206,40 € -3,99%  21:04
Hamburg 203,80 € -4,23%  17:38
Nasdaq 244,1809 $ -4,38%  21:28
Xetra 204,55 € -5,03%  17:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
