Nutrisystem Issues Guidance
27.02.17 23:06
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutrisystem, Inc. (NTRI) announced the company's first quarter revenue expected to be in the range of $202 to $207 million, net income between $4.3 and $5.7 million, income per common share between $0.14 and $0.19, and adjusted EBITDA between $11.6 and $13.6 million.
The company expects full year revenue to be in the range of $630 to $650 million, net income between $46.8 and $49.7 million, income per common share between $1.55 and $1.65, and adjusted EBITDA between $95.8 and $100.3 million.
Dawn Zier, CEO, said, "We expect our momentum to continue in 2017 with Nutrisystem having a strong start to diet season coupled with the official launch of the South Beach Diet.
We are extending our reach into new segments across the large weight-loss market. We believe we are well-positioned to deliver our fourth consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth and have a plan in place that will generate long-term value for shareholders."
