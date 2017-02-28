Erweiterte Funktionen
Nutrisystem Holding On To Strong Gain After Initial Jump
28.02.17 19:52
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Nutrisystem (NTRI) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday.
Nutrisystem is currently up by 21.6 percent after reaching a nine-year intraday high.
The initial jump by Nutrisystem came after the weight loss company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|47,05 $
|39,20 $
|7,85 $
|+20,03%
|28.02./20:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67069D1081
|657241
|48,00 $
|18,65 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
