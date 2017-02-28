Nutrisystem Holding On To Strong Gain After Initial Jump

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Nutrisystem (NTRI) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday.



Nutrisystem is currently up by 21.6 percent after reaching a nine-year intraday high.

The initial jump by Nutrisystem came after the weight loss company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM