Nutrisystem Holding On To Strong Gain After Initial Jump




28.02.17 19:52
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Nutrisystem (NTRI) continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Tuesday.

Nutrisystem is currently up by 21.6 percent after reaching a nine-year intraday high.


The initial jump by Nutrisystem came after the weight loss company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.


