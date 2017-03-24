WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While the move has raised questions from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.



, said Thursday he felt obligated to brief President Donald Trump on reports indicating incidental surveillance of his transition team.

Nunes noted in an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity that Trump has been taking a lot of heat in the media over his unsubstantiated claims of wiretapping by former President Barack Obama.

"It's clear that I would be concerned if I was the president and that's why I wanted him to know," Nunes said. "I felt I had a duty and obligation to tell him."

He added, "I think to some degree there are some things that he should look at to see whether in fact he thinks the collection was proper or not."

Nunes has come under fire for briefing the president without providing the information to the Democrats on the intelligence committee, including Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier, D-Calif., a member of the committee, told reporters Nunes has apologized for not sharing the information before going public.

Lawmakers, including Republican Senator John, R-Ariz., have argued the latest developments indicate that a congressional select committee or independent commission should take charge of the investigation.

