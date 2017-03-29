Erweiterte Funktionen


Nunes Claims Democrats Are Not Serious About Russia Investigation




29.03.17 19:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid growing calls for his recusal, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

, suggested Wednesday that Democrats are not serious about investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the presidential election.


"We're beginning to figure out who's actually serious about the investigation," Nunes said in an interview with NBC News. "Because it appears like the Democrats aren't really serious about the investigation."


Nunes said Democrats on the committee have not given him a witness list and claimed they have done "very little" to look through documents provided by intelligence agencies.


"At the end of the day here, we're going to get to the truth, we're going to find out who's actually doing a real investigation," Nunes said.


The comments from Nunes came as he was asked about Republican Congressman Walter Jones, R-N.C., joining with several Democrats in calling for the chairman to recuse himself from the investigation.


Nunes has come under pressure following revelations that he met with a source on White House grounds before publicly claiming he received evidence that communications by President Donald Trump and members of his transition team may have been monitored by the intelligence community.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



