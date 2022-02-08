Erweiterte Funktionen


Numis Corporation - M&A and private markets make up for lower IPOs




08.02.22
Edison Investment Research

In its AGM trading update Numis noted that the recent reduction in market risk appetite has meant lower capital markets activity. However, its first quarter was strong and the company has a healthy pipeline for H222, subject to market background. Encouragingly, investment in developing its M&A, private markets and international equity capital markets capabilities is helping to sustain revenues in the near term as well as creating a broader base for longer-term growth.

