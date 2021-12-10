Numis Corporation - Investing to broaden the income base

Inevitably, after two years of record revenues and with near-term market sentiment less certain, there is a temptation to be wary of the outlook for an investment bank. However, Numis has proven resilient through market cycles, has a strong balance sheet and has been successfully pursuing a growth strategy, which includes broadening its activities into M&A advisory, private markets and now international equity capital markets. Market fluctuations are still set to sway earnings but, on a longer view, the steps being taken currently should provide the base for further growth.