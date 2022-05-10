Numis Corporation - Building a more diversified investment bank

Erweiterte Funktionen


10.05.22 08:16
Edison Investment Research

The challenging market background in Q222 put a brake on capital markets transactions and significantly affected Numis’s first half results but also highlighted the benefits of the group’s investment in developing a more diverse service offering. Private markets revenues held up well and the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and debt advisory areas continued to make progress. The balance sheet remains strong and the group continues to focus on developing its franchise, including an increasing contribution from international transactions.

