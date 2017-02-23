Erweiterte Funktionen


Number Of People Living With Depression Increases: WHO




23.02.17 14:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people living with depression is increasing, WHO said in a new global report on health estimates on depression.


The report was released Thursday, in the lead-up to World Health Day on 7 April, which this year will focus on this increasingly important issue.


The number of people living with depression has increased by 18 percent between 2005 and 2015, according to the report.


Depression is a common illness worldwide, with more than 300 million people affected, WHO estimates.


The burden of depression and other mental health conditions is on the rise globally, it adds.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Zadar Ventures Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Petrolithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.000% in 12 Monaten - Lithium-Aktientip!

Zadar Ventures Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
15:00 , dpa-AFX
7 Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Discovere [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Sees Need For Examining Rising [...]
15:00 , dpa-AFX
ECB's Praet Sees Need For Examining Rising [...]
14:55 , dpa-AFX
BaFin News: StartMonday Technology Corp.: B [...]
14:51 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Show Modest Inc [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...