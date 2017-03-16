Nucor Provides Q1 Outlook

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nucor":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) Thursday announced first quarter outlook in a range of $1.10 to $1.5 per share.



The projection include purchase accounting charges of $11.5 million or $0.02 per share, related to Southland Tube and Republic Conduit acquisitions. In the previous year, the company has recorded $0.27 per share.

The company noted that the profitability of the steel products segment in the first quarter of 2017 is expected to decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 due to typical seasonality.

