Nuance Communications, Inc. Earnings Drop 9% In Q1




07.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX


BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings declined to $102.53 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $113.01 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $487.66 million. This was up from $486.12 million last year.


Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $102.53 Mln. vs. $113.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $487.66 Mln vs. $486.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
