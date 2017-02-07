Nuance Communications, Inc. Earnings Drop 9% In Q1
07.02.17 22:48
dpa-AFX
BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings declined to $102.53 million, or $0.35 per share. This was down from $113.01 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $487.66 million. This was up from $486.12 million last year.
Nuance Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $102.53 Mln. vs. $113.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $487.66 Mln vs. $486.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,89 $
|15,95 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,38%
|07.02./23:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US67020Y1001
|A0HGWX
|20,56 $
|13,44 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,729 €
|-1,80%
|07.02.17
|Stuttgart
|14,927 €
|+1,49%
|07.02.17
|Frankfurt
|14,921 €
|+0,59%
|07.02.17
|Düsseldorf
|14,635 €
|+0,52%
|07.02.17
|Berlin
|14,61 €
|+0,31%
|07.02.17
|München
|14,825 €
|0,00%
|07.02.17
|Nasdaq
|15,89 $
|-0,38%
|07.02.17
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|61
|Nuance Communications - Siri l.
|18.01.17