Now There's Going To Be A Smart Garbage Can

GeniCan has launched a device that can turn your ordinary garbage can into a smart garbage can.





GeniCan, which can be attached to most square and rectangle garbage bins, is a Wi-Fi-enabled device that updates your grocery list as you throw of finished items in to the bins. The device is able to scan barcodes, respond to voice commands and updates grocery list and even automatically order items using Amazon's Dash Replenishment service.

The device can be preorder for $125 and is expected to begin shipping in early 2017.

In order to add an item to shopping list, a user has to simply swipe the item's barcode code past the barcode reader before throwing it into the bin. If the item does not have a barcode, the user has to simply hold the item in front of the scanner for 2 seconds and then the GeniCan will respond to the users voice commands.

GeniCan is powered by Duracell 4xAA batteries that will last up to a year between replacements.

