Novo Nordisk Submits NDA For Semaglutide In Japan
28.02.17 07:43
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for semaglutide, a new glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue administrated once-weekly, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.
The company said its Japanese submission is based on results from the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, which involved more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, with approximately 1,200 participants from Japan.
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk, said: "Based on the results from the global SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, we believe that once-weekly semaglutide has the potential to improve the treatment for many type 2 patients in Japan."
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,99 €
|1,00 €
|-0,01 €
|-1,00%
|28.02./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007241424
|724142
|2,15 €
|0,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|0,95 €
|+4,40%
|08:07
|München
|0,95 €
|+4,40%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|1,35 €
|0,00%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|0,99 €
|-1,00%
|08:26
|Frankfurt
|0,95 €
|-22,76%
|08:06
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|73
|4.200.000 EUR für Transtec N.
|03.06.15
|6
|transtec - 50% in 3 Tagen
|06.06.13
|1
|in die schwarzen Zahlen=Ende .
|08.01.04