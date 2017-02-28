Novo Nordisk Submits NDA For Semaglutide In Japan

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare for semaglutide, a new glucagon-like peptide-1 analogue administrated once-weekly, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.



The company said its Japanese submission is based on results from the SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, which involved more than 8,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, with approximately 1,200 participants from Japan.

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, executive vice president and chief scientific officer of Novo Nordisk, said: "Based on the results from the global SUSTAIN clinical trial programme, we believe that once-weekly semaglutide has the potential to improve the treatment for many type 2 patients in Japan."

