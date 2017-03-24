Erweiterte Funktionen

Novo Nordisk Shareholders Okay Annual Report 2016, Actual Remuneration Of Board




24.03.17 04:13
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) said that its shareholders approved the Company's statutory Annual Report 2016, The actual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2016 and the remuneration level for 2017; the final dividend for 2016 of DKK 4.60 for each Novo Nordisk A or B share of DKK 0.20.


The total dividend for 2016 of DKK 7.60 includes both the interim dividend of DKK 3.00 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 which were paid in August 2016 and a final dividend of DKK 4.60 for each Novo Nordisk A and B share of DKK 0.20 to be paid in March 2017.


At the Annual General Meeting, the shareholders approved re-election of G?ran Ando as chairman and Jeppe Christiansen as vice chairman of the Board of Directors; re-election of Brian Daniels, Sylvie Gr?goire, Liz Hewitt and Mary Szela as members of the Board of Directors; election of Kasim Kutay and Helge Lund as new members of the Board of Directors; re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor.


The shareholders approved reduction of the Company's B share capital by cancellation of part of the Company's own holding of B shares. The Company's B shares are reduced by DKK 10 million from DKK 402.51 million to DKK 392.51 million. The Company's A share capital of DKK 107.49 million remains unchanged, whereby the Company's share capital will amount to DKK 500 million; authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the Company's share capital; authorisation to the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting to allow the Company to repurchase own shares of up to 10% of the share capital subject to a holding limit of 10% of the share capital.


The Revised Remuneration Principles were adopted. Proposals from shareholders were not adopted.


After the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint members of its committees.


The Board of Directors decided to establish a temporary Research & Development Committee in light of the recently updated research and development strategy and priorities. The Research & Development Committee will assist the Board of Directors with oversight of the research and development strategy, the pipeline and other tasks.


