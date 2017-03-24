Novo Nordisk Gets CHMP Positive Opinion For Refixia On Haemophilia B Treatment
24.03.17 13:46
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), adopted a positive opinion for the use of Refixia (nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP), recommending marketing authorisation for the treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B.
The CHMP recommends Refixia, the brand name for nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP, to be indicated for prophylaxis and on-demand treatment of bleeding as well as for surgical procedures in adolescent (>12 years of age) and adult patients with haemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency).
The recommendation is based on the results from the paradigm clinical trial programme, where 115 previously treated children and adults with haemophilia B were treated with Refixia.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,40 €
|31,67 €
|-0,27 €
|-0,85%
|24.03./15:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DK0060534915
|A1XA8R
|51,78 €
|29,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,317 €
|-0,18%
|15:25
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|34,00 $
|+0,29%
|23.03.17
|Stuttgart
|31,496 €
|-0,12%
|12:19
|Hamburg
|31,39 €
|-0,35%
|10:10
|Berlin
|31,50 €
|-0,76%
|12:01
|Xetra
|31,40 €
|-0,85%
|15:07
|München
|31,40 €
|-0,88%
|15:10
|Frankfurt
|31,349 €
|-1,05%
|14:46
|Düsseldorf
|31,01 €
|-1,56%
|08:04
|Hannover
|31,01 €
|-1,56%
|08:06
