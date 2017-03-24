Erweiterte Funktionen

Novo Nordisk Gets CHMP Positive Opinion For Refixia On Haemophilia B Treatment




24.03.17 13:46
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), adopted a positive opinion for the use of Refixia (nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP), recommending marketing authorisation for the treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B.


The CHMP recommends Refixia, the brand name for nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP, to be indicated for prophylaxis and on-demand treatment of bleeding as well as for surgical procedures in adolescent (>12 years of age) and adult patients with haemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency).


The recommendation is based on the results from the paradigm clinical trial programme, where 115 previously treated children and adults with haemophilia B were treated with Refixia.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1453 Novo-Nordisk - Insulinpräparate 14:05
15 Dividenden-Giganten 10.12.16
  Thema Diabetis-Insulien 23.02.15
