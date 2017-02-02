Novo Nordisk FY Net Profit Rises

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novo-Nordisk":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2016 increased by 9% to DKK 37.9 billion. Earnings per share increased by 11% to DKK 14.96.

Adjusted for the partial divestment of NNIT, net profit and earnings per share increased by 17% and 19%, respectively.





Operating profit was unchanged in local currencies and decreased by 2% in Danish kroner to DKK 48.4 billion. Adjusted for the non-recurring income related to the partial divestment of NNIT and the income related to out-licensing of assets for inflammatory disorders, both in 2015, operating profit in local currencies increased by 6%, in line with the most recent guidance of a '5-7% growth in local currencies' provided in October 2016.

Sales increased by 6% in local currencies and by 4% in Danish kroner to DKK 111.8 billion.

For 2017, reported sales growth is expected to be 1-6% measured in Danish kroner, positively impacted by currencies of 2 percentage points. Reported operating profit growth is expected to be 0-5% measured in Danish kroner, positively impacted by currencies of 2 percentage points.

At the Annual General Meeting on 23 March 2017, the Board of Directors will propose a final dividend of DKK 4.60 for 2016 per share of DKK 0.20. The expected total dividend for 2016 of DKK 7.60 per share, of which DKK 3.00 per share was paid as interim dividend in August 2016, corresponds to an increase of 19% compared to 2015.

The Board of Directors furthermore intends to initiate a new 12-months share repurchase programme of up to DKK 16 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

