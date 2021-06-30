Novavax Aktie: Was war da los?

Novavax said Monday its Covid vaccine was more than 93% protective against troublesome variants in final-phase testing. But NVAX stock yo-yoed on the news.

The study took place in the U.S. and Mexico, and sets Novavax up to request authorization for its coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. Novavax has already begun rolling reviews in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K. and Europe.

