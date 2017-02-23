Erweiterte Funktionen

Novartis Says FDA Grants Priority Review For Expanded Use Zykadia




23.02.17 07:49
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug giant Novartis AG (NVS) Thursday said the U.

S. FDA has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application for filing, and granted Priority Review for the expanded use of Zykadia, as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, whose tumors are anaplastic lymphoma kinase-positive as detected by an FDA-approved test.


The FDA also granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to Zykadia for the first-line treatment of patients with ALK+ metastatic NSCLC with metastases to the brain. This is based on Phase III data in previously untreated ALK+ metastatic NSCLC patients with metastases to the brain.


The sNDA submission for first-line use of Zykadia is based on the primary analysis of ASCEND-4, including maintenance, in adult patients with Stage IIIB or IV ALK+ NSCLC.


The Priority Review is based on Phase III study results showing 16.6 month median progression-free survival in previously untreated ALK+ metastatic NSCLC patients on Zykadia vs. 8.1 months treated with chemotherapy.


The company noted, If approved in the first-line setting, Zykadia will offer previously untreated ALK+ metastatic NSCLC patients a new treatment option.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


