Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novartis":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Novartis Says CAR-T Cell Therapy BLA Granted FDA Priority Review




30.03.17 04:20
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) said that the US Food and Drug Administration has accepted the company's Biologics License Application or BLA filing and granted priority review for CTL019 (tisagenlecleucel-T), an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, in relapsed and refractory (r/r) pediatric and young adult patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

This is the first BLA submission by Novartis for a CAR-T. The priority review designation is expected to shorten the anticipated review time by the FDA.


CAR-T is different from typical small molecule or biologic therapies currently on the market because it is manufactured for each individual patient. During the treatment process, T cells are drawn from a patient's blood and reprogrammed in the laboratory to create T cells that are genetically coded to hunt the patient's cancer cells and other B-cells expressing a particular antigen.


Novartis said it plans additional filings for CTL019 in the US and EU markets later this year, including a BLA with the FDA for treatment of adults with r/r diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and applications for marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency in r/r B-cell ALL and r/r DLBCL.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus!
525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,60 € 69,10 € 0,50 € +0,72% 29.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012005267 904278 76,39 € 61,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		69,217 € +0,09%  29.03.17
Frankfurt 69,711 € +0,79%  29.03.17
Xetra 69,60 € +0,72%  29.03.17
Hamburg 69,77 € +0,71%  29.03.17
Berlin 69,70 € +0,69%  29.03.17
Düsseldorf 69,14 € +0,22%  29.03.17
München 69,15 € +0,01%  29.03.17
Stuttgart 69,753 € 0,00%  29.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 73,95 $ -0,27%  29.03.17
Hannover 68,66 € -0,48%  29.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme nahe Fission Uranium, NexGen und Cameco - Kursrallye voraus! 525% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
518 Novartis - im Pharmabereich be. 22.03.17
48 ...nur noch abwärts 02.12.16
19 Was ist bei Novartis denn los?. 10.10.16
11 Ich werd da so'n Gefühl nicht . 24.01.14
59 Cancer Drugs to watch: 30.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...