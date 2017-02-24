Erweiterte Funktionen



Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Tafinlar + Mekinist




24.02.17 13:57
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) to treat patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express the BRAF V600 mutation.

The company said, if approved, Tafinlar + Mekinist will be the first targeted treatment available for patients with BRAF V600-positive non-small cell lung cancer.


The positive CHMP opinion was based on safety and efficacy data from a Phase II study of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with BRAF V600-positive NSCLC (36 treatment-naïve and 57 previously treated with chemotherapy).


Bitte warten...