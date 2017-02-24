Novartis Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Tafinlar + Mekinist
24.02.17 13:57
dpa-AFX
BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) in combination with Mekinist (trametinib) to treat patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors express the BRAF V600 mutation.
The company said, if approved, Tafinlar + Mekinist will be the first targeted treatment available for patients with BRAF V600-positive non-small cell lung cancer.
The positive CHMP opinion was based on safety and efficacy data from a Phase II study of Tafinlar + Mekinist in patients with BRAF V600-positive NSCLC (36 treatment-naïve and 57 previously treated with chemotherapy).
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,99 €
|33,295 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,92%
|24.02./14:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005859698
|585969
|46,80 €
|30,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,908 €
|-0,69%
|10:24
|Frankfurt
|33,086 €
|+0,42%
|11:18
|Stuttgart
|32,96 €
|+0,04%
|13:30
|Xetra
|32,99 €
|-0,92%
|12:18
|Berlin
|32,50 €
|-1,37%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|32,95 €
|-1,60%
|08:09
|München
|32,95 €
|-1,60%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|32,84 €
|-1,98%
|08:04
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|67
|InVision Software AG,mehr als.
|29.12.16
|5
|Möglicher Verdoppler
|16.04.15