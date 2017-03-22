Novartis: Phase III Study Fails To Confirm Efficacy Of RLX030

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novartis":

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported results from the global Phase III RELAX-AHF-2 study investigating RLX030 (serelaxin) in patients with acute heart failure.



The company said the study did not meet primary endpoints of reduction in cardiovascular death through Day 180 or reduced worsening heart failure through Day five when added to standard therapy in patients with acute heart failure.

Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, stated: "We will continue to further analyze the data to better understand and learn from these results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program."

