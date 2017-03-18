Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novartis":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Novartis: Entresto Shows Metabolic Benefits For HFrEF Patients With Diabetes




18.03.17 20:41
dpa-AFX


BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported results of a new post-hoc analysis in a subgroup of patients with reduced ejection fraction heart failure (HFrEF) and diabetes suggesting that Entresto (sacubitril/valsartan) tablets improved glycemic control compared to enalapril.

The findings are based on data from PARADIGM-HF, the largest clinical trial ever conducted in systolic heart failure. The company said, Entresto lowered HbA1c levels - a measure of average blood glucose levels for the past two to three months - after one year of treatment for systolic heart failure, and this effect was sustained over three years of study follow-up.


Entresto is indicated to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and hospitalization for HF in patients with chronic systolic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. It is not indicated to treat diabetes.


"These results show that in addition to its compelling cardiovascular efficacy, Entresto may have important metabolic benefits for HFrEF patients with diabetes," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert!
10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!  
 
Tower One Wireless Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,54 € 70,46 € 0,08 € +0,11% 17.03./20:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CH0012005267 904278 76,39 € 61,21 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,538 € +0,19%  17.03.17
Nasdaq OTC Other 76,21 $ +3,45%  17.03.17
Frankfurt 70,629 € +0,41%  17.03.17
Hamburg 70,53 € +0,24%  17.03.17
Xetra 70,54 € +0,11%  17.03.17
Stuttgart 70,413 € 0,00%  17.03.17
Berlin 70,50 € -0,07%  17.03.17
München 70,22 € -0,37%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 70,23 € -0,69%  17.03.17
Hannover 70,15 € -0,78%  17.03.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - 1.000 Funktürme und 1 Mrd. Börsenwert! 10.000% mit Funkturm-Aktien! Verpflichtung Deutsche Telecom Ex-CEO!

Tower One Wireless Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
517 Novartis - im Pharmabereich be. 08.03.17
48 ...nur noch abwärts 02.12.16
19 Was ist bei Novartis denn los?. 10.10.16
11 Ich werd da so'n Gefühl nicht . 24.01.14
59 Cancer Drugs to watch: 30.08.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...