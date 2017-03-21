Novartis: Cosentyx Shows Disease Modification Potential

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Novartis":

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported new data suggesting that Cosentyx may modify the course of moderate-to-severe psoriasis leading to long-term, treatment-free skin clearance.



The company said this is the first long-term data on psoriasis following treatment discontinuation.

Following one year of treatment with Cosentyx, patients were randomized to either continuous treatment or treatment cessation until relapse. Patients with continuous treatment maintained their high level of response. Among the patients that discontinued treatment, 21% of psoriasis patients maintained skin clearance for up to one year without treatment and 10% maintained skin clearance after two years without treatment.

"These results suggest that Cosentyx may go beyond simply treating symptoms and could actually modify the course of psoriasis, and highlights the need for further investigation into early intervention," said Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis.

To further investigate the disease modification potential of Cosentyx, Novartis has initiated the STEPIn trial to assess early intervention with Cosentyx in new-onset disease.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM