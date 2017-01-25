Novartis AG Q4 Earnings Drop 2%
25.01.17 07:22
dpa-AFX
BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped compared to the same period last year.
The company said its profit declined to $2.66 billion, or $1.12 per share. This was down from $2.71 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $12.32 billion. This was down from $12.52 billion last year.
Novartis AG earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.66 Bln. vs. $2.71 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -EPS (Q4): $1.12 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.8% -Revenue (Q4): $12.32 Bln vs. $12.52 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,80 €
|65,36 €
|-0,56 €
|-0,86%
|25.01./08:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CH0012005267
|904278
|76,99 €
|61,29 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|64,80 €
|-0,86%
|08:26
|Düsseldorf
|65,47 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|Xetra
|64,75 €
|0,00%
|24.01.17
|München
|64,74 €
|-0,15%
|08:03
|Hamburg
|64,67 €
|-0,35%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|64,823 €
|-0,51%
|08:05
|Berlin
|64,75 €
|-0,55%
|08:08
|Hannover
|64,67 €
|-0,84%
|08:06
|Stuttgart
|64,55 €
|-1,45%
|08:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|68,94 $
|-3,54%
|24.01.17
