Novae Group plc: Purchase of Shares by the Trustee of the Employee Benefit Trust

04.01.17 14:32
4 January 2017                                        For immediate release




Novae Group plc


LEI Code: 2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32


PURCHASE OF SHARES BY THE TRUSTEE OF THE EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST (the "EBT")


The Company received notification on 4 January 2017 that the trustee of the EBT ("the trustee") has acquired Ordinary shares of £1.125 each in the capital of the Company ("Shares") as detailed below:




+----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------+ 

| Number of Shares purchased | Average price paid per Share | Date of purchase |
+----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------+ 
| 100,000                    | £6.80                        |  3 January 2017  |
+----------------------------+------------------------------+------------------+



Following these transactions, the trustee holds a total of 1,756,724 shares, representing 2.72% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The executive directors and persons discharging managerial responsibility of the Company, together with other employees, are potential beneficiaries under the EBT and are therefore treated as having an interest in such shares.


The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 64,425,640 Ordinary shares of £1.125 each.




Enquiries:


Alex Moon       -       Novae Group plc       020 7050 9000





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Novae Group plc via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



