Erweiterte Funktionen



Novae Group plc: Notice of Results




06.02.17 15:39
dpa-AFX


6 February 2017                                                      For immediate release




Novae Group plc


NOTICE OF RESULTS



Novae Group plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on Wednesday, 1 March 2017.


For more information please contact:


Novae Group plc                                        +44 (0)20 7050 9000 Matthew Fosh, Chief Executive Officer Reeken Patel, Interim Chief Financial Officer


Haggie Partners LLP                                        +44 (0)20 7562 4444 David Haggie Rebecca Young







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Novae Group plc via GlobeNewswire



B40SF84R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt!
Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,516 € 7,516 € -   € 0,00% 06.02./16:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B40SF849 A1H4PC 10,00 € 7,52 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,516 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Berlin 7,439 € -0,25%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Bis zu 6,5% Kobalt! Tesla in der Kobalt-Falle - Börsenstar startet Kobalt-Deal - 1.800% in 24 Monaten!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...