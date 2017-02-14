Novae Group plc: Holdings in Company

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Novae Group plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the |JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.| |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited| | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 13 February 2017| |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 14 February 2017|

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| 5% Downwards| |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------++---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------++---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------++---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------++---------------------------------------------------------------------+--------++--------------------------------------+------------------------------+--------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+---------------------+------------------------------------------- -+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights (x)

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +----------+------+---------+------+--------

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect

| | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|GB00B40SF849|3,574,792|3,574,792 | | |Below | |Below

| | | | | |minimum | |minimum

| | | | | |threshold|

| | +---------+-----------+----------+----------------+--------------- -+-+| +------------+---------+-----------+----------+------+---------+------+-------- -+|threshold| +------------+---------+-----------+----------+------+---------+------+-------- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-----------------+------------- -+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be |

| | | |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted.



|

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-----------------+------------- -+| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-----------------+------------- -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------------+-------------- -+



|Type of |Exercise|Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |rights (xix,

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |refers to |xx)

| | | |(xviii) | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta

| | | | |

| | | | | | |

| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------ -++-------+-------+| +-------------+--------+----------+----------+------------------+-------+------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ -+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+ |Below minimum threshold |Below minimum threshold | +-----------------------------------+------------------------------------------ -+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total disclosable holding for JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. :Below | |minimum threshold | |Direct: JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited | | | |Chain of control: | |JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. (100%) | |JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) | |JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings (UK) Limited (100%) | |JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) | | | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A|

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A| |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A| |voting rights: | |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: | Alwyn Basch|

|15. Contact telephone number:| 020 7742 7407|

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

