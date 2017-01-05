Novae Group plc: Holdings in Company

+-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer |Novae Group PLC | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which | | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | | |voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other (please specify): | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | BlackRock, Inc.



| |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 4 January, 2017 | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 5 January, 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. has | |reached: (vi, vii) | gone below 5% |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+----------------------+-----------------------------------------+



|Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | |

|using |Number |Number |Number |Number of |% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|voting |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting | |rights | | | | |Rights +---------+------+--------+------+--------+ | | | |Direct |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | |

|GB00B40SF849 |3,207,428 |3,207,428 |N/A |N/A |Below 5%|N/A |Below 5%|

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+-----------+-------------------+----------------+-------------+



|Type of |Expiration |Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |date (xiii)|Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument | |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+--------------+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |instrument |xx) | | | | |(xviii) |refers to | | | | | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta | |CFD | | | |Below 5% +-------+------+ | | | | | |Below |Below | | | | | | |5% |5% |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



|Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights |

|N/A |Below 5% |

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or| |the | |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |See Annex 1 | +--------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +-------------------------------------------------+------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold| | |voting rights: | |

| | | |13. Additional information: |BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting | | |Team |

|14. Contact name: |Marc-Oliver Lesch |

|15. Contact telephone number:|020 7743 3650 |

Annex 1

| |% of voting rights|% of voting rights |Total of both if | | |if it equals or is|through financial |it equals or is | |Name |higher than the |instruments if it |higher than the | | |notifiable |equals or is higher|notifiable | | |threshold |than the notifiable|threshold | | | |threshold | |

|BlackRock, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | |

|BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | |

|BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | |

|BlackRock Investment | | | | |Management (UK) | | | | |Limited | | | |

|BlackRock, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | |

|BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | |

|BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | |

|BlackRock | | | | |International Limited| | | |

|BlackRock, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings, Inc. | | | |

|BR Jersey | | | | |International | | | | |Holdings L.P. | | | |

|BlackRock Group | | | | |Limited | | | |

|BlackRock Advisors | | | | |(UK) Limited | | | |

|BlackRock, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 2, | | | | |Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Financial | | | | |Management, Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 4, | | | | |LLC | | | |

|BlackRock Holdco 6, | | | | |LLC | | | |

|BlackRock Delaware | | | | |Holdings Inc. | | | |

|BlackRock Fund | | | | |Advisors | | | |

|BlackRock | | | | |Institutional Trust | | | | |Company, National | | | | |Association | | | |

