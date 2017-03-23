Erweiterte Funktionen



23 March 2017                                                      For immediate release




Novae Group plc


DIRECTORATE CHANGE


The Board of Novae Group plc is pleased to announce the appointment of Steven Burns as an independent non-executive director, to take effect from 31 March 2017.  Steven will also join the Group's Audit and Risk Committees and the Board of Novae Syndicates Limited.


Steven is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years' experience in the insurance industry, latterly as Chief Executive Officer of QBE Europe.  He was previously Chief Executive Officer of QBE's Lloyd's business and has also held senior positions at Limit plc and Janson Green Limited.  Steven has also previously been a non-executive member of Lloyd's Franchise Board and of the Council of Lloyd's.


John Hastings-Bass, Chairman of Novae Group plc, commented: 'I am delighted that someone of Steven's calibre is joining the Novae Board. Steven has broad experience of the global insurance industry, and in particular the Lloyd's market, and we look forward to his contribution to our business"


There are no matters to be disclosed in accordance with paragraph 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.



Enquiries:


Alex Moon     -   Novae Group plc           020 7050 9000





