3 March 2017                                             For immediate release



Novae Group plc


Directorate Change


Further to the announcement made on 17 January 2017, Novae Group plc announces that the appointment of Reeken Patel as Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer will commence from 2 March 2017, following receipt of regulatory approval.


This announcement is made pursuant to paragraph 9.6.12R of the Listing Rules.


Enquiries:


Matthew Fosh: Novae Group plc 0207 050 9000


David Haggie: Haggie Partners 020 7562 4444


Notes to editors:


Novae Group is a diversified property and casualty (re)insurance business operating through Syndicate 2007 at Lloyd's and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.  Established in 1986, Novae writes property, casualty and marine, aviation and political risk business between its offices in London and Bermuda and has a market capitalisation of more than £400 million.


http://novae.com/





Bitte warten...