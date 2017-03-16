Erweiterte Funktionen



Novae Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding




16.03.17 15:45
dpa-AFX


+--+----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Matthew Fosh                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Chief Executive Officer (Director)     |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |following  the  vesting  of  Tranche 1 |
|  |                                   |under  the  Novae  Group  plc  Deferred|
|  |                                   |Bonus  Plan  ("DBP")  2016 award.

  Upon|
|  |                                   |vesting   11,580 Ordinary  Shares  were|
|  |                                   |sold   to   cover   tax   and  National|
|  |                                   |Insurance   Contributions  and  13,008 |
|  |                                   |Ordinary Shares were retained.         |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |11,580 (sold)                 |
| | +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |13,008 (acquired)             |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |24,588                                 |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.26                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |15 March 2017                          |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Reeken Patel                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    | Chief Financial Officer (Director)    |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |following  the  vesting  of  Tranche 1 |
|  |                                   |under  the  Novae  Group  plc  Deferred|
|  |                                   |Bonus  Plan  ("DBP")  2016 award.  Upon|
|  |                                   |vesting 8,034 Ordinary Shares were sold|
|  |                                   |to  cover  tax  and  National Insurance|
|  |                                   |Contributions and 9,025 Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |were transferred to his spouse.        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |8,034 (sold)                  |
| | +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |9,025 (acquired and           |
|  |                                   |        |transferred to spouse)        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |17,059                                 |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.26                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |15 March 2017                          |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Jonathan Butcher                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    | Chief Executive Officer - Novae       |
|  |                                   |Syndicates Limited (PDMR)              |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |following  the  vesting  of  Tranche 1 |
|  |                                   |under  the  Novae  Group  plc  Deferred|
|  |                                   |Bonus  Plan  ("DBP")  2016 award.  Upon|
|  |                                   |vesting 5,541 Ordinary Shares were sold|
|  |                                   |to  cover  tax  and  National Insurance|
|  |                                   |Contributions and 6,224 Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |were retained.                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |5,541 (sold)                  |
| | +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |6,224 (acquired)              |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |11,765                                 |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.26                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |15 March 2017                          |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Robert Forster                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    | Chief Underwriting Officer (PDMR)     |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |following  the  vesting  of  Tranche 1 |
|  |                                   |under  the  Novae  Group  plc  Deferred|
|  |                                   |Bonus  Plan  ("DBP")  2016 award.  Upon|
|  |                                   |vesting 5,541 Ordinary Shares were sold|
|  |                                   |to  cover  tax  and  National Insurance|
|  |                                   |Contributions and 6,224 Ordinary Shares|
|  |                                   |were transferred to his spouse.        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |5,541 (sold)                  |
| | +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.26 |6,224 (acquired and           |
|  |                                   |        |transferred to spouse)        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |11,765                                 |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.26                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |15 March 2017                          |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


Employee Benefit Trust holdings The Trustee has today notified Novae Group plc (the "Company") that following the transactions detailed above the Trustee holds a total of 1,872,057 Shares, representing 2.9% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. The executive directors and PDMRs of the Company, together with other employees, are potential beneficiaries under the trust and therefore are treated as having an interest in such shares.


The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 64,425,640 Ordinary shares of £1.125.


For further enquiries: A Moon Group Company Secretary             020 7050 9000





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Novae Group plc via GlobeNewswire



B40SF84R56


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
7,138 € 7,18 € -0,042 € -0,58% 16.03./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B40SF849 A1H4PC 11,15 € 7,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,516 € 0,00%  03.02.17
Berlin 7,138 € -0,58%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Joint-Venture - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr! Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 325% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...