Novae Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Matthew Fosh |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Executive Officer (Director) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares| | | |following the vesting of Tranche 1 | | | |under the Novae Group plc Deferred| | | |Bonus Plan ("DBP") 2016 award.



Upon| | | |vesting 11,580 Ordinary Shares were| | | |sold to cover tax and National| | | |Insurance Contributions and 13,008 | | | |Ordinary Shares were retained. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.26 |11,580 (sold) |

| | |GBP6.26 |13,008 (acquired) |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |24,588 | | | * Price |GBP6.26 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Reeken Patel |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status | Chief Financial Officer (Director) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares| | | |following the vesting of Tranche 1 | | | |under the Novae Group plc Deferred| | | |Bonus Plan ("DBP") 2016 award. Upon| | | |vesting 8,034 Ordinary Shares were sold| | | |to cover tax and National Insurance| | | |Contributions and 9,025 Ordinary Shares| | | |were transferred to his spouse. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.26 |8,034 (sold) |

| | |GBP6.26 |9,025 (acquired and | | | | |transferred to spouse) |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |17,059 | | | * Price |GBP6.26 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Jonathan Butcher |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status | Chief Executive Officer - Novae | | | |Syndicates Limited (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares| | | |following the vesting of Tranche 1 | | | |under the Novae Group plc Deferred| | | |Bonus Plan ("DBP") 2016 award. Upon| | | |vesting 5,541 Ordinary Shares were sold| | | |to cover tax and National Insurance| | | |Contributions and 6,224 Ordinary Shares| | | |were retained. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.26 |5,541 (sold) |

| | |GBP6.26 |6,224 (acquired) |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |11,765 | | | * Price |GBP6.26 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Robert Forster |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status | Chief Underwriting Officer (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Acquisition and sale of Ordinary Shares| | | |following the vesting of Tranche 1 | | | |under the Novae Group plc Deferred| | | |Bonus Plan ("DBP") 2016 award. Upon| | | |vesting 5,541 Ordinary Shares were sold| | | |to cover tax and National Insurance| | | |Contributions and 6,224 Ordinary Shares| | | |were transferred to his spouse. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.26 |5,541 (sold) |

| | |GBP6.26 |6,224 (acquired and | | | | |transferred to spouse) |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |11,765 | | | * Price |GBP6.26 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | | | | |

Employee Benefit Trust holdings The Trustee has today notified Novae Group plc (the "Company") that following the transactions detailed above the Trustee holds a total of 1,872,057 Shares, representing 2.9% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital. The executive directors and PDMRs of the Company, together with other employees, are potential beneficiaries under the trust and therefore are treated as having an interest in such shares.

The Company's issued ordinary share capital consists of 64,425,640 Ordinary shares of £1.125.

For further enquiries: A Moon Group Company Secretary 020 7050 9000

