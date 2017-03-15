Novae Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

+--+----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Reeken Patel |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Financial Officer (Director) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of conditional shares under the | | | |Novae Group plc Deferred Bonus Plan | | | |("DBP"). Shares under the DBP will vest| | | |in three equal tranches subject to the | | | |rules of the DBP.



|

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.29 |43,223 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |43,223 | | | * Price |GBP6.29 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London |

+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+| | +--------+------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated ("PCA") |

|a)|Name |Robert Forster |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |Chief Underwriting Officer (PDMR) | | | | |

|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | | | | |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | | | |

|a)|Name |Novae Group plc |

|b)|LEI |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32 |

|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

|a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of £1.125 | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code |GB00B40SF849 |

|b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of conditional shares under the | | | |Novae Group plc Senior Employee Share | | | |Plan ("SESP"). Shares under the SESP | | | |will vest in three years subject to the| | | |rules of the SESP. |

|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s)|Volume(s) |

| | |GBP6.29 |71,542 |

|d)|Aggregated information | | | | * Aggregated volume |71,542 | | | * Price |GBP6.29 |

|e)|Date of the transaction |15 March 2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |London |

+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+| | +--------+------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------++--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+

