Erweiterte Funktionen



Novae Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding




04.01.17 14:24
dpa-AFX


+--+----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Jonathan Butcher                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Chief Executive - Novae Syndicates     |
|  |                                   |Limited (PDMR)                         |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of GBP1.125            |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition of partnership and matching|
|  |                                   |shares under the Novae Group plc Share |
|  |                                   |Incentive Plan.

                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.82 |66                            |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |66                                     |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.82                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |3 January 2017                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Robert Forster                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Chief Underwriting Officer (PDMR)      |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition of partnership and matching|
|  |                                   |shares under the Novae Group plc Share |
|  |                                   |Incentive Plan.                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.82 |66                            |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |66                                     |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.82                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |3 January 2016                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Matthew Fosh                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Chief Executive Officer (Director)     |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition of partnership and matching|
|  |                                   |shares under the Novae Group plc Share |
|  |                                   |Incentive Plan.                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.82 |66                            |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |66                                     |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.82                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |3 January 2017                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+


+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ 

|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person      |
|  |closely associated ("PCA")                                                 |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Reeken Patel                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|2 |Reason for the notification                                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Position/status                    |Interim Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Initial notification/ Amendment    |Initial notification                   |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction      |
|  |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor                                    |
|  |                                                                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Name                               |Novae Group plc                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|LEI                                |2138009C2W2RFXX3ZZ32                   |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|4 |Details of the transaction (s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of|
|  |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each  |
|  |place where transactions have been conducted                               |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|a)|Description of the financial       |Ordinary Shares of £1.125              |
|  |instrument, type of instrument     |                                       |
|  |                                   |                                       |
|  |Identification code                |GB00B40SF849                           |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|b)|Nature of the transaction          |Acquisition of partnership and matching|
|  |                                   |shares under the Novae Group plc Share |
|  |                                   |Incentive Plan.                        |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|c)|Price(s) and volume(s)             |Price(s)|Volume(s)                     |
| |  +--------+------------------------------+ 
|  |                                   |GBP6.82 |66                            |
+--+-----------------------------------+--------+------------------------------+ 
|d)|Aggregated information             |                                       |
|  |  * Aggregated volume              |66                                     |
|  |  * Price                          |GBP6.82                                |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|e)|Date of the transaction            |3 January 2017                         |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ 
|f)|Place of the transaction           |London Stock Exchange (XLON)           |
|  |                                   |                                       |
+--+-----------------------------------+---------------------------------------+








This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Novae Group plc via GlobeNewswire



B40SF84R33


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt!
Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,043 € 7,991 € 0,052 € +0,65% 04.01./08:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B40SF849 A1H4PC 11,97 € 7,37 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,176 € 0,00%  13.12.16
Berlin 8,043 € +0,65%  08:08
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme von Biotech-Schmiede mit FDA zugelassenem Produkt! Verzehnfacher mit dieser Biotech-Aktie!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...