Erweiterte Funktionen


Notice of General Meeting




16.01.17 12:25
dpa-AFX


                                                         16 January 2017


GB00B2334P26


Welney Plc


("Welney" or the "Company")


Notice of General Meeting




The Company is pleased to announce that a circular containing a notice of General Meeting will be sent to shareholders today.




The General Meeting will consider resolution to vote on the election of Mark Jackson as director of the Company.




The notice of General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at www.welneyplc.co.uk.




The General Meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. on 8 February 2017 at Manor of Groves Hotel, Golf & Country Club, High Wych, Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, CM21 0JU.




The directors of Welney Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.




For further information please contact:


Darren Edmonston Tel: + 44 07976 664813



ISDX CORPORATE ADVISER:


Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA










This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Welney Plc via GlobeNewswire



B2334P2R11


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:52 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Deutsche Post A [...]
13:44 , dpa-AFX
Deutsche Anleihen: Zur Kasse kaum verändert [...]
13:36 , dpa-AFX
LSE Issues Clarification Statement On Deutsch [...]
13:34 , dpa-AFX
OECD Unemployment Rate Remains Stable In [...]
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Original-Research: aventron AG (von First Berl [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...