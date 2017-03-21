Erweiterte Funktionen

Not All's Well With Abbott's Absorb Stent?




21.03.17 15:23
dpa-AFX


NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - It's been a little over eight months since Abbott Vascular Inc.

's, a division of Abbott Labs (ABT), fully absorbable stent, Absorb GT1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, received FDA approval. Touted as the first and only fully dissolving heart stent approved for the treatment of coronary artery disease, the Absorb stent is now being probed for increased rate of major adverse cardiac events associated with its use.


Absorb, which is made of a naturally dissolvable material, dissolves completely in roughly 3 years once it has done its job of keeping a clogged artery open and promoting healing of the artery. It was approved in the U.S. last July, and is available in more than 100 countries.


The FDA, which reviewed a two-year data from Abbot's pivotal clinical study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of the stent, dubbed ABSORB III, has found that there is a 11 percent rate of *major adverse cardiac events in patients treated with the Absorb stent at two years, compared with 7.9 percent in patients treated with the already-approved Abbott Vascular's metallic XIENCE drug-eluting stent. (* The major adverse cardiac events refer to cardiac death, heart attack, or the need for an additional procedure to re-open the treated heart vessel.


Moreover, the study also shows a 1.9 percent rate of developing blood clots (thrombosis) within the group implanted with Absorb stent compared with 0.8 percent within the group that received XIENCE stent at 2 years.


Another pivotal study, known as ABSORB IV, an extension of ABSORB III, is ongoing.


Commenting on the development, Deepak Bhatt, senior associate editor of ACC.org and Kim Eagle, editor-in-chief of ACC.org said, "While the notion of a bioresorbable scaffold resonates with clinicians and patients alike, until we have large trials demonstrating their clear superiority over existing platforms using drug-eluting stents, we should temper our enthusiasm for using them".


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


