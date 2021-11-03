Erweiterte Funktionen
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates
03.11.21 13:03
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):
-Earnings: -$845.89 million in Q3 vs. -$677.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.29 in Q3 vs. -$2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$801.40 million
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|26,81 $
|26,83 $
|-0,02 $
|-0,07%
|03.11./16:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG667211046
|A1KBL8
|34,47 $
|16,12 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,20 €
|+0,35%
|16:57
|Hamburg
|23,095 €
|+1,29%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|23,09 €
|+0,98%
|16:22
|Frankfurt
|23,10 €
|+0,02%
|15:55
|NYSE
|26,81 $
|-0,07%
|16:51
|Nasdaq
|26,81 $
|-0,11%
|16:51
|AMEX
|26,75 $
|-0,26%
|16:27
|Berlin
|23,085 €
|-0,71%
|08:02
|Hannover
|23,095 €
|-0,82%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|22,66 €
|-1,07%
|14:00
|München
|22,665 €
|-2,68%
|14:51
= Realtime
