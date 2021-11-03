Erweiterte Funktionen



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates




03.11.21 13:03
Finanztrends

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – Below are the earnings highlights for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH):


-Earnings: -$845.89 million in Q3 vs. -$677.37 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.29 in Q3 vs. -$2.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$801.40 million ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!

zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Bill Gates und Warren Buffett bauen hunderte Atomkraftwerke

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
26,81 $ 26,83 $ -0,02 $ -0,07% 03.11./16:51
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG667211046 A1KBL8 34,47 $ 16,12 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,20 € +0,35%  16:57
Hamburg 23,095 € +1,29%  08:05
Stuttgart 23,09 € +0,98%  16:22
Frankfurt 23,10 € +0,02%  15:55
NYSE 26,81 $ -0,07%  16:51
Nasdaq 26,81 $ -0,11%  16:51
AMEX 26,75 $ -0,26%  16:27
Berlin 23,085 € -0,71%  08:02
Hannover 23,095 € -0,82%  08:05
Düsseldorf 22,66 € -1,07%  14:00
München 22,665 € -2,68%  14:51
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
190 Stapellauf an Börse geglückt 03.08.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...