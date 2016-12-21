Erweiterte Funktionen
Norway's Unemployment Rate Falls In October
OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in October, Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate came in at 4.8 percent in October versus 5 percent in July. The rate came in line with expectations.
Unemployment decreased by 0.2 percentage points, or 6,000 persons, in October from July. However, the statistical office said the decline was within the margin of error.
At the same time, the number of employed persons increased by 6,000.
The rate for October indicates the average of September to November and the July figure reflects June to August period.
