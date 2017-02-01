Norway's Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows Marginally

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing sector grew at a slightly slower pace in January, survey data from the Danske Bank and the logistics association NIMA showed Wednesday.





The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.4 in January from revised 51.6 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

The employment index rose to 51.5 in January, the highest in over two years. The production sub-index rose to 52.1 from 51.5.

Meanwhile, due to a fall in export orders, the new orders index declined to 50.6 from 53.1 a month ago.

The indicator for suppliers delivery eased to 53.6 in January from 54.1 in December. Although, the index for inventories of materials improved to 48.4, it remained below 50.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM