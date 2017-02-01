Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway's Manufacturing Sector Growth Slows Marginally




01.02.17 12:57
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's manufacturing sector grew at a slightly slower pace in January, survey data from the Danske Bank and the logistics association NIMA showed Wednesday.


The Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 51.4 in January from revised 51.6 in December. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.


The employment index rose to 51.5 in January, the highest in over two years. The production sub-index rose to 52.1 from 51.5.


Meanwhile, due to a fall in export orders, the new orders index declined to 50.6 from 53.1 a month ago.


The indicator for suppliers delivery eased to 53.6 in January from 54.1 in December. Although, the index for inventories of materials improved to 48.4, it remained below 50.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten!
Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
1.800% in 24 Monaten! Börsenstar startet nächsten großen Deal - Neuer Kobalt- und Lithium-Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:40 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen Agree To Pay About $1.2 Bln T [...]
13:38 , dpa-AFX
ADP Q2 Profit Surges
13:34 , dpa-AFX
PPL Corporation Reports 39% Rise In Q4 Pro [...]
13:33 , dpa-AFX
Wisconsin Energy Group Profit Falls 2% In Q [...]
13:31 , dpa-AFX
Baxter International Inc. Reveals 32% Advance [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...