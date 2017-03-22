Norway's Jobless Rate Falls In January

Erweiterte Funktionen


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in January, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.


The jobless rate came in at 4.2 percent in January from 4.7 percent in October. This was the lowest since March 2015. Economists had forecast a rate of 4.5 percent.


The decrease happened mainly among those over the age of 24, the agency said. Overall unemployment decreased by 0.6 percentage points or 17,000 persons.


According to the labor force survey, the number of employed decreased by 11,000 from October. This change was within the margin of error.


The January data indicates the average of December to February period and the October figure reflects September to November period.


