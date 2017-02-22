Norway's Jobless Rate Falls In December

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in December, the labor force data from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.





The jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in December from 4.8 percent in September.

However, the statistical office said the change was within the margin of error in the Labor Force Survey.

The rate for December indicates the average of November to January period and the September figure reflects August to October period.

The number of employed persons decreased by 22,000 and unemployment fell 12,000.

