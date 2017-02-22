Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway's Jobless Rate Falls In December




22.02.17 08:30
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate declined in December, the labor force data from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.


The jobless rate fell to 4.4 percent in December from 4.8 percent in September.


However, the statistical office said the change was within the margin of error in the Labor Force Survey.


The rate for December indicates the average of November to January period and the September figure reflects August to October period.


The number of employed persons decreased by 22,000 and unemployment fell 12,000.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: 6B47 REAL ESTATE INVESTO [...]
10:13 , dpa-AFX
Deutschland: Ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt überrasc [...]
10:12 , dpa-AFX
BoJ Unlikely To Cut Rates Further Into Negat [...]
10:10 , dpa-AFX
Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Ifo Business C [...]
10:03 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Universal Media Corporation / Gemeinsam [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...