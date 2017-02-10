Erweiterte Funktionen

Norway's Inflation Eases In January




10.02.17 08:44
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation eased in January, Statistics Norway reported Friday.


Inflation dropped more-than-expected to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent in December. Prices were expected to rise 2.9 percent.


Month-on-month, consumer prices slid 0.1 percent, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent. The decline largely reflected widespread decreases in clothing and furniture prices.


Core inflation also slowed in January, to 2.1 percent from 2.5 percent a month ago. Core consumer prices fell 0.3 percent from December.


The harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent from December but increased 2.9 percent from January 2016.


Another report showed that producer prices surged 12.6 percent annually largely due to a sharp rise in refined petroleum products prices. Prices had increased 7.2 percent in December.


On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent but slower than December's 5.1 percent increase.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



