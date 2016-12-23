Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway Unemployment Rate Falls In December




23.12.16 11:42
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment declined in December from prior year, data from the Labour and Welfare Administration or NAV revealed Friday.


The unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in December from 3 percent in the prior year. The rate was forecast to drop marginally to 2.9 percent.


There were 98,500 persons registered as either unemployed or jobseekers, NAV said.


On average, the unemployment rate was 3 percent of the workforce in 2016, the same as in 2015.


