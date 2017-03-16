Norway Trade Surplus Grows In February

Erweiterte Funktionen


16.03.17 09:03
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February from a year ago, as exports surge and imports fell, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.


The trade surplus rose to NOK 23.5 billion in February from NOK 10.8 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the surplus was NOK 26.6 billion.


Exports jumped 18.0 percent year-over-year in February, while imports declined by 3.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 5.5 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively in February.


At the same time, the mainland trade deficit narrowed to NOK 15.4 billion in February from NOK 16.8 billion a year ago.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



