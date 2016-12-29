Erweiterte Funktionen


Norway Retail Sales Rise For Second Month




29.12.16 08:33
OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's retail sales increased for the second straight month in November, figures from Statistics Norway showed Thursday.


Retail sales volume, excluding motor vehicles, edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent from October, when it rose by 0.9 percent. In September, sales had fallen 0.4 percent.


On an annual bass, the volume of retail sales grew a working-day-adjusted 0.4 percent in November and the value climbed by 2.7 percent


During the three months ended November, retail sales volume showed no variations as compared to same period last year.


