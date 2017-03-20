Norway Ranked As Happiest Country

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.N. Agency's latest survey ranked Norway as the happiest country on earth.



Last year, Norway was in the fourth position, with Denmark, three time topper, leading the list. March 20th is celebrated as World Happiness Day.

This year, Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Finland are the other top five countries with high happiness attributes. Along with the Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and Sweden are there in the top ten list. The survey was conducted by Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

After a fall in oil prices, Norway's economic growth has been loosing its shine, but people consider that the country's good governance, freedom, health, income, generosity and honesty as the reasons for their happiness.

Central African Republic was adjudged as be the saddest country with 155th rank in the happiness ranking. Burundi, Tanzania, Syria, Rwanda and Togo are the other saddest countries. The survey has found that unemployment, differences in mental, physical and personal relationships affect the happiness.

Norway scored 7.53 points while Denmark got 7.52 and Iceland 7.50 points. The report noted that the averages of the tightly packed bunch are so close that small changes can re-order the ranking from year to year.

U.S. scored 6.99 points and dropped one place to 14th, while Ireland found the 15th position. The report suggested that social causes and increased corruption are the reasons for the fall in happiness in U.S. than economic reasons.

Germany was at the 16th position and U.K. got 19th rank. Central African Republic could score only 2.69, while Burundi got 2.91 and Tanzania 3.35.

The World Happiness report has been prepared since 2012 to help guide social policy.

