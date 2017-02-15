Norway January Trade Surplus Surges

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's visible trade surplus for January increased from a year ago, figures from Statistics Norway showed Wednesday.





The trade surplus for goods rose to NOK 25.04 billion from NOK 16.91 billion from a year ago. That marked an increase of 48.1 percent.

In January, oil exports registered strong growth of 81.8 percent, while the export of natural gas grew 16.5 percent, the agency said.

Exports of goods rose 21.9 percent year-on-year and imports of goods grew 11.7 percent.

