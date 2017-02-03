Norway January Jobless Rate Eases

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.02.17 12:02
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's unemployment rate for January dropped from a year ago, figures from the Labour and Welfare Administration showed Friday.


The jobless rate fell to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent in the same month of 2016. The figure was in line with economists' expectations.


In December, the rate was 2.8 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



