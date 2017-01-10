Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Norway Inflation Unchanged In December




10.01.17 08:45
dpa-AFX


OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's consumer price inflation was unchanged in December, while core measure eased, figures from Statistics Norway showed Tuesday.


The consumer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year, same as in November. Economists had expected an acceleration to 3.9 percent.


On a month-on-month basis, the CPI declined 0.5 percent in December, while economists had predicted only a 0.1 percent fall. The agency attributed the decrease to a sustained drop in food prices, which decline for the fifth month in a row, down 3.1 percent.


Electricity prices fell 5.3 percent monthly, due to milder temperatures and higher production in December, combined with a scarcer resource situation in November.


The core CPI that excludes tax changes and energy products rose 2.5 percent year-on-year after a 2.6 percent increase in the previous month. That was in contrast to economists' expectation for an acceleration to 2.8 percent.


Compared to the previous month, the core CPI decreased 0.4 percent.


In 2016, the annual growth in the CPI was 3.6 percent and core inflation was 3.0 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,70 % 0,80 % 0,90 % +112,50% 02.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,70 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,70 % +112,50%  31.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...